Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Over 38,000 Idols Immersed in Mumbai on Fifth Day, No Incidents Reported

Ganesh idols numbering over 38,000 were immersed in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival, civic officials reported. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that the immersion process proceeded without any untoward incidents.

The 10-day Ganpati festival, which commenced with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, saw a total of 38,717 idols immersed in Mumbai's sea and artificial ponds from Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. Of these, 37,569 idols were from households and 1,095 were from community groups, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

During the 10-day Ganpati festival, devotees typically bid farewell to the elephant-headed God’s idols after one-and-a-half days, five days, or seven days, with the final immersion occurring on Anant Chaturdashi. On the fifth day of the festival, a total of 14,880 idols—comprising 14,555 household idols and 338 public idols—were immersed in artificial ponds, which were established to prevent pollution of natural water bodies. Additionally, 53 'Hartalika' idols were also immersed on this day, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. This year's celebrations will conclude with Anant Chaturdashi on September 17.

