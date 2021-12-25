Gang selling newborn babies busted in Delhi; 2 infants rescued, 6 women held

New Delhi, Dec 25 An inter-state gang involved in kidnapping and trafficking of newborn babies has been busted by the police in the national capital and six women have been arrested in this connection, the police said on Saturday.

The six women identified as Priya Jain, Priya, Kajal, Rekha, Shivani and Premvati used to procure newborn babies from the parents belonging to the poor strata of the society by offering them money, and further sold the babies to the needy for hefty sums.

The cops have also identified the kingpin of the gang named Priyanka, who is yet to be nabbed.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Deo, said that on December 17, an information was received that a gang involved in kidnapping and trafficking of newborn babies is active in the national capital and some members of the gang would come near the Shamshan Ghat in Gandhi Nagar to sell a newborn baby.

Acting on the tip-off, a team was constituted and a raid was conducted. Three among the accused, Priya Jain, Priya and Kajal, who had brought a baby boy aged around 7-8 days along with them, were apprehended from the spot.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had gone there to sell the baby boy to earn quick money, and the boy had been arranged by Priyanka, who is the elder sister of Priya, the official said.

Subsequently, the cops registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested two more members of the gang and recovered one more baby girl from their possession.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that they all belonged to the poor strata and initially few of them came in contact with IVF centres and started donating their 'eggs' to be used in the IVF process for which they were paid Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000," the police said.

Soon they came in contact with several couples who had no children of their own and were desirous to have a baby, but could not get one even through the IVF process.

One of the accused, Kajal, took several women to the IVF centres for egg donation against a small commission. She soon created a large network of people, who were ready to donate their eggs. Later, she started convincing them to sell their child due to their stark poverty and several other requirements, and the hapless parents fell to her words and started selling their child.

The police said that the accused persons also convinced the sellers and the buyers that this was not illegal, and in some cases they also got notarised documents made in which the buyers would claim that they legally adopted the child.

According to the police, the gang had developed a unique modus operandi they would identify a pregnant woman belonging to the poor strata and strike a deal with her and her husband, and as soon as the child was born, they would take him/her away from the parents and keep the child in their custody.

They would simultaneously identify several possible buyers and circulate the child's photograph among all touts through WhatsApp and subsequently sell the child.

"Kajal and Priyanka are the masterminds of the gang. Their network is reportedly spread in other states also," the official said.

All the accused persons are in police custody, except Priyanka who is still absconding.

Meanwhile, identities of 10 babies sold by the accused persons have also been established.

