Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi admits his gang got Sidhu Moose Wala killed

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, has admitted to Delhi Police special cell that his gang members had a rivalry with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday, reports claimed. A PTI report claimed during the interrogation Lawrence Bishnoi admitted his gang members' role in the killing of Moose Wala. However, an ANI input citing a Delhi Police official claimed Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted the rivalry, not the killing. Bishnoi said Vicky Middukhera was his elder brother and his gang avenged his death. Even though he confessed that his gang was involved in the murder of the Punjabi singer, he distanced himself from the incident.

He said, "This is not my work, I was in jail and was not even using my phone.He said he was in Tihar jail and got to know of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder from the news on TV.A day after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, through his lawyer, sought increased security.The plea filed in Delhi’s Patiala court stated, “The accused is a student political leader and due to political rivalry implicated into multiple false cases registered against him in Punjab and Chandigarh states and the accused is having apprehensions of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.”Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Brar, who has close ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said in a Facebook post that he had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.