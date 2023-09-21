Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims terrorist Sukhdool Singh’s killing in Canada

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada. Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed last night in Canada in inter-gang violence. Duneke was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.

Duneke was a "Category A" gangster from Punjab's Moga. He fled to Canada on a fake passport in 2017 and was a close associate of gangster and Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla. He was one of 43 gangsters with links to Khalistan and Canada mentioned in a list released by the anti-terror agency NIA yesterday. In a Facebook post, Bishnoi's gang claimed that Duneke played a key role in the murders of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhera. The gang termed Duneke a "drug addict' who got "punished for his sins" and warned that their enemies will not be able to survive in India or any other country for that matter. Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad on drug smuggling charges that are being investigated by the NIA. Bishnoi is also an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala