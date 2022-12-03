Gangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan

Gangster Raju Theth was shot dead at Rajasthan’s Sikar near his residence in the Udyog Nagar area. A couple of hours after the attack, Lawrence Bishnoi's group claimed the responsibility for the murder of Theth.

According to a report of India Today, Raju Theth's enmity was going on in the Anandpal gang. Sources revealed that Anandpal gang and Lawrence Bishnoi gang were working together. Rohit Godara, the history-sheeter of the Lawrence gang, has taken responsibility for Raju Theth's death. Also, he said that he has avenged the murder of Anandpal and Balveer.

According to the sources of Delhi Police Special Cell, miscreants were planning to kill Raju Theth for 10 years. Raju Theth once attacked Anandpal in jail, in which Anandpal survived but one person was killed.