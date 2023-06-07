Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, aide of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead in Lucknow court by unknown men

Dreaded gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead by a man outside a Lucknow court on Wednesday. The incident occurred inside the court house, where the assailant opened fire, killing Sanjeev Jeeva and also injuring a young girl. Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

Initial reports suggest that the shooter arrived in the court dressed as lawyers and opened fire at Sanjeev Jeeva. The attacker who killed Sanjeev Jeeva has been arrested by Lucknow Police. He has been identified as Vijay Yadav.Jeeva, who himself was a dreaded shooter, was brought to Lucknow court for a hearing in a criminal case. He was booked in several other criminal cases. A police constable was also injured in the attack and has been sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for treatment. Starting his journey as a compounder, Sanjeev Jeeva eventually found himself immersed in the underworld. He was also said to be a close aide of Munna Bajrangi, who was killed in 2018 while serving time in Baghpat prison