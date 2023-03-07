Gangster-terror nexus cases: NIA seizes 5 more properties in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, March 7 Intensifying its drive against the nexus among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers in cases related to three major organised crime syndicates being operated by Pak-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached five more properties, four in Haryana and one in Delhi, owned by the gangsters.

"The properties attached by us were acquired from funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist and criminal extortion activities. Properties acquired by 'proceeds of terrorism', as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes," said the NIA.

The NIA said that they attached five properties belonging to Chhotu Ram alias Bhat at Chautala (district Sirsa), house of Jagseer Singh alias Jagga at Takhatmal (district Sirsa), house of Virender Singh alias Kala Rana in district Yamuna Nagar and land of Raju alias Mota in district Sonipat in Haryana and land of Satyawan Sehrawat alias Sonu at Dariyapur in Delhi.

The NIA has claimed that their action has hit the weapon supply chain of the gangsters.

The NIA said that Kala Rana, Chhotu Ram and Jagseer Singh used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, include safe sanctuaries, to the gang members. Satyawan and Raju had also harboured gangsters. They had a major role to play in the generation of funds to support the operations of terror-crime syndicates. Raju had laundered the money by investing the 'proceeds of terrorism' in real estate business and other businesses, including liquor.

As of now, the NIA has carried out over 230 raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR in this matter and arrested 27 gangster-leaders which led to the recovery of 38 weapons. The NIA also froze 87 bank accounts in the matter.

"In addition, Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda have been listed as 'terrorists' by the MHA under UAPA in the recent past. The drive to choke these organised crime networks of funding and to dismantle their ecosystem by attaching and seizing their properties, derived from 'proceeds of terrorism and crime' would be intensified in the coming days, along with police forces of various States," the NIA said.

