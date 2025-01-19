Gas Cylinder Explosion at Maha kumbh Mela, CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Prayagraj

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday, January 19, 2025, after a cylinder explosion in Sector 19 of the Udasin Camp area. The explosion ignited a massive blaze, affecting several nearby tents. The situation quickly drew the attention of authorities, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visiting the site to assess the damage and review the response efforts. Fire tenders were promptly dispatched, and the blaze was swiftly brought under control. Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar reported that the fire started around 4:30 PM in the Gita Press tent, before spreading to 10 other tents. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Police and administrative teams reached the scene quickly, helping to contain the fire.

According to ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, the fire was triggered by the explosion of two to three cylinders, which caused the fire to spread across the area. He reassured the public that there were no injuries, and an investigation would be carried out to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the fire.

VIDEO | Prayagraj: Drone visuals of fire that broke out under a railway bridge near Sector 19 in Maha Kumbh area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/f1MqeGimWr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025

The official social media handle for Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed concern over the incident, assuring the public that immediate relief and rescue operations were underway. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, with Paush Purnima, has already seen over 7.72 crore people taking part in the holy dip. The event will continue for a 45-day duration, with authorities focused on ensuring safety and managing the large crowds.