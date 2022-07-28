GATE 2023 application filling process to start from 30 August

The GATE 2023 application process will start on August 30. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is September 30. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam.

To apply for the exam go to the official website, and enter your log-in credentials details, like login ID and registration numbers. The website also released the official notice that reads "The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible."