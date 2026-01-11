Gaurav Gogoi hits out at Assam CM, accuses him of destroying democratic rights

Guwahati, Jan 11 Launching a sharp political attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of deception, injustice and systematically weakening democratic rights, as the Congress organised a high-profile mass induction programme ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering at the Manbendra Sharma Complex here, Gogoi said the credibility of the Chief Minister had "completely eroded" among the people of Assam.

"Assam cannot be ruled through fear and misinformation. When people stand united, no government can intimidate them. The people of Assam are the real rulers," he asserted.

The programme saw several prominent leaders from rival parties joining the Congress, signalling intensified preparations by the party for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Among the notable entrants were Manoj Kumar Mahanta, who quit the BJP along with Rajen Gohain, Rezaul Karim Sarkar, and Rukma Medok, a three-time state President of the Mishing Minority Council.

The Congress was further strengthened with the induction of Kaushik Hazarika, former Secretary of the AGP Assam Youth Council, along with former state advisors Azizul Haque, Dilwar Husein Khan, Hasanur Zaman and Chirajul Sarkar.

Senior Congress leaders formally welcomed the new party members by adorning them with party symbols.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP was attempting to manipulate electoral rolls and suppress voters across communities, including tribals, OBCs, SCs and minorities.

He said the Congress would ensure protection of voting rights at every polling booth and prevent the inclusion of outsiders in electoral lists.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister Sarma over the Zubeen Garg case, Gogoi alleged that a "weak and compromised" charge sheet had been filed, accusing the state government of shielding influential individuals due to political proximity.

"This is a clear case of interference in the justice system," he claimed.

Outlining his party's broader vision, Gogoi said Congress aimed to build a united Assam by bridging regional divides and ensuring permanent solutions to minority, land and community issues.

Meanwhile, APCC Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur said the party was witnessing growing public confidence, while newly inducted leaders said they joined the Congress to work for community welfare and democratic values.

