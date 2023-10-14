Gehlot govt's social media campaign takes hit in last 15 days ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 14 Amid the war of words between the Rajasthan Congress leadership and Naresh Arora, the founder of Design Boxed, which was handling the social media campaigning and survey for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state, the popularity of the state government has taken a massive hit in the poll-bound state in the last 15 days.

According to party insiders, the popularity of the government schemes on the social media has been taking a hit in the last 15 days after the rift between the Rajasthan Congress leaders and Arora few days ago following a verbal spat.

The party insiders said that the popularity of the party's campaign is taking a massive hit in the state. The assembly election for the 200 member assembly is scheduled on November 25.

A party source, following the reach of the social media campaigning said that in the last 15 days the reach of the posts on the Facebook is down by 15 per cent.

He said that similar is the case on X (formerly Twitter) where the reach of the Congress posts have gone down by 12 per cent while on the social media platform of Instagram the reach of the posts has decreased by eight per cent in the last 15 days.

Gehlot had brought the Design Boxed in Rajasthan for the social media campaigning in February this year.

After the company took over the job, it arranged several programmes in the state and promoted their contents on the social media aggressively.

The reach and the response of the party's post saw immense popularity in the state in the last six months.

It is worth to be noted that Design Boxed had also ran the campaign for Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in run up to the assembly polls in the southern state earlier this year.

The Congress has recently appointed senior party leader Pawan Khera as the party Observer to oversee the media preparations for the assembly elections in the desert state on October 12. Meanwhile, the Screening Committee for Rajasthan is also holding a meeting in the national capital on Saturday to discuss the candidates for the upcoming election in the desert state. -

