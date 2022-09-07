'Gehlot in demand in Delhi, now Pilot should be made Rajasthan CM'

Jaipur, Sep 7 SC State Commission chairman, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, has yet again raised a demand to anoint Sachin Pilot as chief minister arguing on the fact that the demand of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in Delhi.

Bairwa was on a tour to Jodhpur on Tuesday. Talking to the media here, he said, "If Gehlot becomes the national president and Sachin Pilot becomes the chief minister, then no one can beat us in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is an old leader and he is in demand in Delhi. He has played his innings well," said Bairwa.

He said, "Some party leaders have also said that they have no objection if Gehlot becomes the national president. It means something like this is being discussed within the party."

"Pilot had remained the deputy chief minister. He has a huge fan following among youth. This is visible everywhere. He also has a craze in Jodhpur. Although this decision is decided by the high command, yet the new team should be decided with the new system, because Gehlot played his innings well. Now if the high command wants, he should go to Delhi," he added.

"Going with public sentiments and the decision of the high command, I also believe that Pilot should become the chief minister as he has been the deputy chief minister. If Gehlot becomes the national president in Delhi and Pilot is here as CM, then who can defeat us," he questioned.

This is the third time, Bairwa has openly demanded that Pilot should be made the chief minister.

Earlier, he voiced his concern when Pilot was brought back from Manesar after the rebellion. Next, he made this statement during the Ramdev fair in Dausa.

"There has been chief ministers from West Rajasthan and Marwar. Now chance should be given to eastern Rajasthan too and Sachin Pilot should be made the CM," he said.

