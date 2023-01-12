Generally cloudy sky likely in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 12 Generally cloudy sky with light rain and snow is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the MeT office said on Thursday.

According to the weatherman, the union territory received rain and snow during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 11.6 and Leh minus 9.6.

Jammu registered 6.6 degrees, Katra 9.1, Batote 1.9, Banihal 2.3 and Bhaderwah 1 as the minimum temperature.

