Generally cloudy weather likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, July 17 The Meteorological department (MeT) on Sunday forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar had 18, Pahalgam 12.4 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 8.6, Leh 10.6 and Kargil 13.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.9, Katra 23.7, Batote 18.1, Banihal 16.8 and Bhaderwah 17.9 as the minimum temperature.

