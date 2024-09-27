Ghaziabad Fire: 10 Workers Rescued After Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Modinagar Area (Watch Video)

At least ten workers were rescued from a three-storey factory building after a massive fire broke out on Thursday night, September 26. According to the reports, the blaze erupted at a scooty manufacturing factory in the Tronica City Industrial Area in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving information about the incident, the fire bridge and local police rushed to the scene to evacuate people in the factory building and safely rescue at least 10 workers. Currently, eight fire brigades are at the scene to douse the raging blaze.

According to the reports, two factories manufactured E-Rickshaws and e-scootys in a three-storey building on plot number A-13 in sector A-7 of Tronica City Industrial Area. The factories are Kart India and Remark Electric Vehicle Private Limited. As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the factory.