Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Commercial Building in Kaiserbagh (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a commercial building here on the busy Latouche Road in the Kaiserbagh area on Thursday morning, September 26. No casualties have so far been reported. The fire broke out around 10 am in a commercial building that has shops and godowns.

"No one is trapped inside as the fire erupted in the morning, Chief Fire Officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, told news agency PTI.

Visuals From Fire Site

"We received information about the fire at 10 am. The building has mixed occupancy... it has shops, godowns. The building is congested which is hampering our approach. We have broken a wall to approach the building. Hydraulic (lift) is also being used to control the blaze. As of now there is no information about anyone being stuck in the building," said Kumar on the fire which broke out in a building on Latouche Road in Aminabad police station area of Lucknow.

He said that fire department teams are on the job and attempts are on to douse the fire. Latouche Road, also known as Gautam Buddha Road, is a hub of commercial activities.