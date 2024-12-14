Ghaziabad Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Slums Near Kanawani Village (Watch Video)

On Saturday, December 14, a huge fire broke out in the slums of Kanawani Village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. Two fire engines reached the spot after the fire. The video shows many houses in the slums burnt to ashes. The flames are rising high, and the smoke is clearly visible.

Fire in Ghaziabad Slum Area

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in slums near Kanawani village in Ghaziabad, UP. Further details awaited.



According to the reports, due to fire, many gas cylinders exploded in quick succession. According to eyewitnesses, the fire initially started in a single slum but rapidly spread to others, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

Fire brigade teams and local police rushed to the scene, and the surrounding area has been evacuated as a precaution. Many slum residents were seen running with their belongings to escape the blaze. The intensity of the fire led to a series of cylinder explosions, with the loud blasts causing panic in nearby areas.

To control the fire, additional fire engines were called in from neighbouring fire stations. Senior police officials and fire department personnel are at the site, working to extinguish the blaze. So far, there have been no official reports of casualties. Efforts to bring the fire under control are ongoing.