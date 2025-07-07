Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hotel Above Axis Bank in Sahibabad (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, July 7, at a hotel in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The hotel is located above Axis Bank in Sahibabad’s M4U Market. According to the news agency IANS, the fire department has been alerted but has not yet arrived at the scene.

Visuals From the Spot

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out in a hotel above Axis Bank in Sahibabad's M4U Market, Ghaziabad. The fire department has been alerted, but fire tenders have not yet arrived at the scene pic.twitter.com/yfaOQqKDeR — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

Visuals shared by IANS show a huge fire erupting on the top floor of the building where the private bank is situated. Local police are at the spot. Chaos has been reported in the area following the incident. More details awaited.