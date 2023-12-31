Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Shop; So Far No Casualties Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2023 05:07 PM2023-12-31T17:07:13+5:302023-12-31T17:07:54+5:30
On 31st December, Sunday afternoon a significant fire erupted at a furniture's store in Ghaziabad, unleashing dense plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting an immediate emergency response.
The confirmation of casualties is pending, with authorities actively conducting searches within the building to identify any potentially trapped individuals. Simultaneously, assessments are underway to determine the extent of damage to both the furniture shop and nearby structures.
This is a developing story....