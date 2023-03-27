Ghaziabad: Prateek Grand City society sealed over Rs 43L tax dues

Ghaziabad, March 27 The Ghaziabad civic body on Monday sealed the Prateek Grand City housing society over an outstanding property tax payment of Rs 43 lakh.

A notice put by the civic body outside the society read: "Prateek Group owes a total of Rs 43,46,709 as property tax to the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation... action on attachment/auction is pending. Therefore, the property should be bought and sold only after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation."

A source in the know of things said the Prateek Group was sent several notices by the civic body for tax payment.

However, neither any response nor payment was received.

On Monday, the civic body's Chief Tax Assessment Officer Sanjeev Sinha went to the housing society along with the police personnel, following which the action was taken.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor