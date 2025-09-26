Ghaziabad Shocker: Umpire Brutally Beaten After Wide-Ball Decision in Local Cricket Match, Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Major brawl erupted between umpire and bowler over match decision in Ghaziabad. Video of fight between Umpire and bowler is rapidly going viral on social media. According to reports, during match umpire declared bowl wide. Disagreeing with Victim Atul's decision, accused bowler started arguing and then started assaulting victim. Atul filed an FIR at the local police station.

Disagreement soon escalated into a life-threatening attack, with Atul reportedly beaten with a cricket bat and a key while being subjected to casteist slurs. According to information reported by Navbharat Times, Atul was umpiring during his team's batting. He declared a ball bowled by the bowler as wide. The bowler became enraged by this decision and began arguing with Atul. The bowler and other members of his team pressured Atul to change the decision.

The argument escalated when the bowler hit Atul in the head with a ball, triggering a violent assault by his teammates on Atul and other players, using bats, stumps, kicks, and punches. Video evidence shows a dozen young men brutally beating the umpire and players, and the visuals of the assault circulated widely on social media.

गाजियाबाद वेव सिटी:

क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान अंपायरिंग कर रहे युवक अतुल पर 12-15 लोगों ने बल्ला-किल्ली से हमला किया, जातिसूचक शब्द कहे और जान से मारने की धमकी दी।



वीडियो वायरल, FIR के बाद भी 2 दिन से कोई कड़ी कार्रवाई नहीं। परिवार ने उच्च अधिकारियों से न्याय की गुहार लगाई।… pic.twitter.com/UA3sIAHBah — Rahul Chauhan (@journorahull) September 26, 2025

After receiving medical treatment, Atul filed a police report, but his family claims that no significant action has been taken against the attackers two days after the incident.