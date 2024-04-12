Ghaziabad Student Suicide: 17-Year Old Jumps Form High-Rise Building, Suicide Suspected

A 17-year-old school student died after falling from the 21st floor of a residential building in the ATS Advantage Society located in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the boy went to the ATS Society to meet a friend.

Police said prima facie it appears as a case of suicide, as a note was found in the boy’s pocket. However, the police is not ruling out any other possibilities, said Swatantra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram.The boy was a class 11 student. He was last seen on the 24th floor of the building, taking pictures with his two friends, where they had gone to meet their other friend.

One of his friends told police that the victim said he had to run a few errands and then left. A few minutes later, they saw commotion below and realised their friend had fallen off the 21st floor.The boy was immediately rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital. There doctors discovered a suicide note in his pocket