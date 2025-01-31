Ghazipur Accident: 6 Devotees Killed, Several Injured as Truck Hits Vehicle Returning from Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh (January 31, 2025): At least six devotees were killed and several others injured after an uncontrolled truck crashed into a vehicle carrying passengers returning from Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela on Friday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place near Kusmi Kala, close to the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur. Upon receiving information about the accident, locals and police rushed to the scene. Rescue and relief operations have begun. The bodies are being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The accident comes days after a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.