Ghazipur Border Faces Traffic Congestion as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal (Watch Video)

Traffic congestion is reported at the Ghazipur border along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, with security measures being intensified. The increased security comes ahead of the expected visit of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to violence-hit Sambhal today.

December 4, 2024

Despite restrictions in place until December 10, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress leaders are scheduled to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The restrictions follow recent violence related to a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, triggered by a petition claiming the site was once a temple.

What Happened in Sambhal?

Violence broke out during a second survey on November 24 when protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security forces. The initial survey, held on November 19 under court orders, was prompted by a petition alleging the site was once a Harihar temple. The unrest led to the deaths of five people and left several others injured.

