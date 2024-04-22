Ghazipur landfill fire: Delhi Minister asks Principal Secy to submit report within 48 hours

New Delhi, April 22 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has directed the Principal Secretary (Environment and Forest) to submit a report on the fire at the Ghazipur landfill site within 48 hours.

The fire was doused after a 14-hour battle.

“An incident of massive landfill fire has been reported from Ghazipur Landfill site on Sunday evening, adversely affecting the environment of the nearby areas. On the incident, a detailed report be submitted within 48 hours,” read the order by the Minister on Monday.

The minister has also asked for a detailed report on the cause of the fire and immediate steps taken by various agencies to douse it.

“During the previous years, such fire incidents were also reported and after visiting the sites, I have issued various directions to prevent such incidents in future. Subsequently, Department issued some guidelines to various agencies involved to prevent and combat such incidents. A report be collected from all concerned regarding the compliance of such guidelines by all concerned agencies,” read Rai’s directions to the Principal Secretary.

He also asked the officials to submit an action plan to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in all landfill sites in the national capital during the ongoing summer season.

"All-round efforts be taken to control and douse the fire to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the nearby vicinity to safeguard people's health,” the order added.

After a gruelling 14-hour battle, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames at the Ghazipur landfill site, a key waste disposal area in the national capital. The fire department confirmed the successful dousing of the inferno on Monday.

"However, the operation is ongoing to ensure complete cooling and prevent any potential reignition," said a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, adding that the fire broke out at the site on Sunday at 5:22 p.m.

