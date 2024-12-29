Ghazipur Murder: YouTuber Ganga Kinnar Shot Dead by Unidentified Miscreants at Nandganj Market in UP (Watch Video)

A YouTuber Ganga Kinnar, also known as Harsh Upadhyay, was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday, December 29 at Nandganj Market Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district. According to reports, unknown assailants shot him in the head while he was shopping for clothes at a local store.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, questioned witnesses, and examined CCTV footage in an effort to gather evidence. The incident took place at a cloth shop near Chochakpur turn in the Nandganj market, where the assailants shot Ganga Kinnar and fled the scene.

Visuals From Shop

Harsh Upadhyay, also known as Ganga Kinnar, was a 25-year-old resident of Barhapur village. He had arrived at the Nandganj market in his Scorpio vehicle on Sunday to buy clothes. It is reported that the attackers targeted him and shot him in the head, resulting in his death.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Road Rage: Three Men Beaten With Sticks Over Parking Dispute, 3 Arrested; Video Goes Viral.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gyanendra Nath Prasad said that a miscreant fired at Ganga Kinnar and fled the location. The victim's family has been informed, and the police are awaiting a formal complaint to proceed with further action.

This is not the first time Ganga Kinnar was targeted. On 8 January 2024, unknown assailants had previously attempted to kill him in a similar manner, though the miscreant in that case was arrested.