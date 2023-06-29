Ghulam Nabi Azad offers namaz on Eid-al-Adha, says "festival teaches sacrifice"

New Delhi [India], June 29 : On the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha on Thursday, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad offered namaz in Delhi and said that the festival teaches sacrifice.

Talking to the reporters after offering namaz, Azad said, "All Muslims worldwide are celebrating this festival. The festival teaches us to sacrifice, listen to our elders and safeguard our nation."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain also offered namaz in Bihar's Supaul, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Earlier in the day, Delhi police beefed up security amid the ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday and said that the security of the people is their top priority.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain said, "Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic."

He also said that around 1000 district police personnel are present and outside force is also supporting them.

Further, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid and said that India will be the only country where followers of all religions live and celebrate festivals together.

"Eid greetings to all the countrymen. India will be the only country where followers of all religions live and we all celebrate festivals related to all religions together, that's why it is called 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', he said while talking to the reporters.

"May the country be successful in taking forward peace, progress and empowerment of the people, this is our prayer," he added.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu'l-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

