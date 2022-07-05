Girl helps boyfriend to escape from police lockup in Gujarat

Mehsana (Gujarat), July 5 In the wee hours of Monday, when the staff at the Nandasan police station were in 'deep sleep', a girl unlocked the lockup and helped her boyfriend escape.

However, the minor girl was caught by the police while trying to run away from the spot. Her boyfriend, also a minor, is still at large even 36 hours after the incident.

The SHO of the Nandasan police station, Jairam Desai, told , "The Mehsana Superintendent of Police will carry out an inquiry against the police staff on night duty at the police station."

Head constable Nikita Sagrambhai said, "On Sunday evening, the accused Alkesh and Padmini (names changed as both are minors) had surrendered before the police along with their advocate. Padmini's parents had registered a case against Alkesh for eloping with their daughter. The police had filed a kidnapping case in this matter.

While Alkesh was lodged in the lockup, Padmini was under the observation of Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) constable Benazir Mohammad. Another GRD constable, Arvind Babubhai, was also on duty.

At around 3.30 am, when all the three staff present at the police station were fast asleep despite being on duty, Padmini on Alkesh's instruction stole the lockup key from table drawer and helped Alkesh flee by jumping over the compound wall. However, Padmini was caught by the GRD jawans while she was trying to run away from the police station.

Now both Alkesh and Padmini have been booked under the relevant sections of the law.

Sub-inspector J.L. Boricha is investigating the case. Though policemen have been dispatched to Alkesh's residence in Kadi town, the police are yet to arrest the teenager.

