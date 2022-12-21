Girl killed, 10 injured in J&K road accident
By IANS | Published: December 21, 2022 05:42 PM 2022-12-21T17:42:02+5:30 2022-12-21T17:50:07+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 21 A teenaged girl was killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in J&K's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
The road accident occurred in Rafiabad area of Baramulla.
"The accident happened due to collision of three vehicles on Baramulla-Handwara road in Rafiabad area. The injured have been shifted to hospital and a case registered in the incident," a police officer said.
