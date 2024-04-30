Girls outshine boys in Telangana Class 10 Board exam

Hyderabad, April 30 Girls once again outshined boys in the Class 10 examinations in Telangana, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Out of 4,94,207 regular students, who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations held in March-April, 91.31 per cent cleared the exam.

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham said girls have secured a 3.81 higher pass percentage than boys.

The pass percentage among girls was 93.23 while it was 89.42 per cent among boys.

A total of 5,05,813 students appeared in the exams held from March 18 to April 2 at 2,676 exam centres across the state. The students included 11,606 private candidates.

Venkatesham said the pass percentage increased from 86.60 in 2023 to 91.31 in 2024.

Among 33 districts, Nirmal topped the list with 99.09 pass percentage. Siddipet stood second with 98.65 per cent and Sircilla third with 98.27 per cent. Vikarabad district was the last with a 65.10 pass percentage. Hyderabad was at 30th place.

A total of 8,883 students scored 10/10 GPA. Among different categories of schools, Gurukul schools topped with a 98.71 pass percentage. Zilla parishad government schools had a pass percentage of 91.31.

As many as 3,927 schools scored cent per cent results. Six schools got zero pass percentage and all six are private schools.

The advanced supplementary exams will be held from June 3 to 13.

