Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra amid vedic mantras, conch shells

Kurukshetra, Nov 24 Amid the sound of Vedic mantras and conch shells, the International Gita Mahotsav on Monday commenced with great fervour, where the sacred Bhagavad Gita was ceremoniously worshipped.

With the grand worship (mahapoojan) of the Gita and the chanting of its verses, the Mahotsav was formally inaugurated in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The entire atmosphere around Brahma Sarovar was filled with the divine vibrations of Gita recitations.

At the Purushottampura Bagh, near Brahma Sarovar, guests were welcomed amidst Vedic chants. Folk artists from various states of the country, dressed in their regional attire, greeted all guests and visitors, celebrating their arrival on the sacred land of Kurukshetra.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini received Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the function. After offering the final oblation in the Gita Yajna, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh worshipped the holy Gita.

Extending greetings to the people of the country and the state, he said, “In the holy city of Kurukshetra, there is a divine confluence of spirituality, culture, knowledge, and art.”

Due to the efforts of the Central and state governments, Gita Jayanti received the status of the International Gita Mahotsav.

He added it was on the banks of the Saraswati River that the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas were composed.

“Not only this, the splendid capital of Emperor Harshavardhan, Thanesar, was also located here.”

Recognising Kurukshetra’s significance, Lord Krishna chose this land for the Mahabharata war and delivered to Arjuna the divine message of Karma Yoga, which continues to inspire humanity even today.

State Cabinet Minister Anil Vij and Krishan Kumar Bedi, Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal and former Minister of State Subhash Sudha offered the final oblations in the Gita Yajna and performed ‘pooja’.

Cabinet Minister Vij said the Gita is not only important from a philosophical and spiritual perspective but also holds great relevance in practical life.

“It is a unique example of knowledge and science, and that is why the Gita is dear not only to Indians but also to people abroad. Over the last nine years, the festival has gained immense success and popularity.”

In 2019, it was celebrated in Mauritius, Britain, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka and other countries.

