Give some time from election campaigning to hear screams of daughters: Kharge to PM Modi, CM Shivraj

New Delhi, Sep 27 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the heinous crime of rape of a 12-year old girl in Ujjain and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to "save some time from election campaigning to hear the screams of the daughters".

In a post on X, Kharge said: "Modi ji is roaming from place to place showing the dream of women's reservation and trying to garner applause. The reality is that a very painful incident of brutality has come to light against a 12-year-old minor from BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh. The highest number of rape cases against women are in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where 8 rape incidents occur every day.

"If Modi ji and his Chief Minister Shivraj Singh ji get some time from the election campaign, perhaps they will be able to hear the screams of the women of Madhya Pradesh."

His remarks came after a mentally-challenged minor girl was brutally raped, and faced people's apathy as she was left semi-naked on the roadside seeking help in Ujjain. In the viral footage, the victim, who was in a semi-naked condition and bleeding, was seen approaching a man for help, who shoos her away. As per the report, while wandering on the streets she knocked on several doors to seek help but no one helped her. Eventually she reached an ashram. A priest there suspected it to be a case of sexual violence, covered her with a towel and rushed her to the district hospital. The medical examination confirmed rape.

After primary treatment of the victim, doctors referred her to Indore for surgery as her private parts were brutalised. The reports also claimed that a cop donated blood as she needed blood transfusion urgently to survive and her condition is now learnt to be stable.

