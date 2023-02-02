Global Investors Summit 2023: Yogi govt to organise drone show to present glimpse of modern UP

In order to make the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit a grand glitzy affair, which is scheduled between February 10 and 12, the state government is organising a number of cultural events, including a drone show that will give viewers a glimpse of modern Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 600 drones will illuminate the entire venue of Vrindavan Yojana during the show to greet the delegates.

As per the instructions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, elaborate preparations are being made to welcome and facilitate the guests at the tent city of Vrindavan Yojana and the drone show is part of it.

A gallery will be available for the sitting arrangements of the delegates to watch the drone display/lighting show. The drone show will be one of the highlights of the events to be organized during the summit.

The fact that 600 drones will be used for this event, covering the sky of the venue with vibrant lights, is an indication of how spectacular it will be. In Uttar Pradesh, there have already been two occasions when drone displays have been held.

Recently, as a part of the Kakori Balidan Diwas, a mega drone show was organised in Gorakhpur by the administration to pay tributes to the freedom fighters involved in the 1925 Kakori train action. As many as 750 drones formed different formations over a park here.

Earlier, 500 drones were used during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme organised in the Residency during the year 2021 in the state capital, which spread a different aura.

Inspired by the success of these two events, the state government is going to include the drone show as a signature blockbuster event in the Global Investors Summit as well. For this, all the necessary works are being done by the administration.

It is anticipated that the testing process will begin soon on a fixed coordinate prior to the show. For the convenience of those who came to participate in the programme, a separate audience gallery is being constructed at the venue from where everyone will be able to enjoy the show.

Notably, CM Yogi has invited investors from the state, the country, and even the world for the Global Investors Summit to achieve the ambitious goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in the next 5 years. Even before the main event, the UP government received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crores.

UPGIS 2023 will serve as a unique platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnership by bringing together business leaders, political and economic dignitaries, entrepreneurs and industry partners from across the globe.

This is the reason why the government is leaving no stone unturned to present this grand programme in a new format and create a distinct and modern identity of Uttar Pradesh among investors from India and abroad.

Zero Emission Golf carts will be used for transportation at the venue. These golf carts are battery-powered, and the venue has set up charging stations for them to use. This entire exercise will serve as a link in the effort to give the investors attending the event "carbon-less travel" and "environmental friendly premium class travel." Ten golf carts are currently being used for transportation at the venue, and their number may be raised, if necessary, throughout the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself will review the preparations for the Global Investors Summit in Vrindavan Yojana. The CM may visit this location on Friday to assess the state of the ongoing construction projects.

The UP Global Investors Summit will draw major investors from around the nation and the globe.

Additionally, a large number of cabinet members, including the President and Prime Minister, will take part in it. As such, the CM will review the progress of the construction work of all the seven blocks and hangars being built here and also give necessary guidelines. In addition to this, he will assess the preparations being made for the VVIP visitors.

