Global Sustainability Alliance SDG Summit - A Catalyst to Global Leaders Steering Climate Action

The Global Sustainability Alliance successfully convened its 6th edition of the SDG Summit in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the international dialogue on sustainable development through this prestigious platform. From driving innovation in green technology to uniting global leaders determined to spearhead green business practices, the conversations championed collaboration, climate action, and a vision for a sustainable future in the race against the climate crisis.

In a bid to address key environmental concerns, the summit convened a distinguished assembly of global leaders & visionaries. Among the eminent attendees were Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India; Dr.Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Government of India; Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and former Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the UAE; Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India; Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India; and Erik Solheim, President of the Europe-Asia Centre and former Executive Director of UN Environment, among others.

Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India, shared India’s climate vision during the summit, stating, "Climate change is an urgent reality. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has committed to the Paris Agreement through eight Nationally Determined Contributions, becoming the only G20 nation to meet its 2030 targets by 2021.

In his ministerial address titled "Game-Changing India’s Science-Based Targets for Climate Change," Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Government of India, highlighted India's commitment to net zero goals, saying:“We are on the cusp of a paradigm shift, but we are not waiting for it to happen; instead, we are actively enabling it through a robust policy framework and support for sectors that will help us adapt to changing times and create new opportunities. Our goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.”

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, UAE, remarked, " Achieving sustainability amid climate change is crucial, as it affects all 16 other Sustainable Development Goals. Rising greenhouse gas levels demand serious reflection on the effectiveness of global agreements. We must prioritize tangible outcomes over processes."

The UN address by Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of UNDP India, emphasised "India, home to 10% of global biodiversity. Key players—private sector, CSR, banks, and government—are uniting for an inclusive approach. National banks are also partnering with startups to develop innovative tools for sustainable growth, highlighting India’s critical role in the global climate fight."

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, renowned Indian economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, offered a comprehensive outlook on India's climate strategy: "Detailing the Transition to Net-Zero – India’s Narrative." He stated, "To achieve the Viksit Bharat agenda, India needs 8% growth, making energy efficiency crucial. We must aggressively adopt renewables and increase nuclear energy beyond its current 3% share, involving the private sector in power generation.”

In a fireside chat on "Driving Innovation - Sustainable Technology, and Green Business Practices”, Erik Solheim, President of the Europe-Asia Centre and 6th Executive Director of UN Environment, highlighted "Innovation relies on strong government leadership and active business participation. PM Modi has been key to Gujarat’s green transformation through renewable energy and sustainable farming."

The diverse dialogues at the Summit have not only underscored India’s pivotal role in steering global climate action but has also highlighted the urgency of collaborative efforts to address the climate crisis. Through dynamic discussions the summit has paved the way for strengthened global partnerships and innovative strategies in achieving a sustainable future. With India emerging as a key player in the race towards net-zero. As global leaders, policymakers, and industry innovators unite in this cause, the GSA continues to serve as a powerful catalyst for driving impactful climate solutions worldwide.