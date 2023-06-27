Go First extends flight cancellations till June 30

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Go First, an airline facing a crisis, has announced that its scheduled flight operations will continue to be cancelled until June 30 for operational reasons. Initially, the airline said that operations would remain cancelled till June 25.

Aircraft of the cash-strapped carrier have been grounded since May 3.

Early this May, Go First filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and suspended its flight operations due to rising losses, primarily due to delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney's engines leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. The airline expects immediate resolution and revival of operations.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 30th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it said.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline said.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint.

