Goa Assembly Results 2022: Satisfied with the fight but the result is a little disappointing: Utpal Parrikar

Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, leaves the counting centre and said, "As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but the result is a little disappointing."

According to the EC trends he is trailing by 713 votes in Panaji. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in Gao with 19 seats of the 40-seat assembly in Goa. While Congress leads in 10 seats. Also, CM Pramod Sawant who was trailing in Goa has taken his lead back on the Sanquelim seat. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in the Panaji Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.



