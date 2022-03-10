Goa Assembly Results 2022:It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency: Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant after winning the seat from Sanquelim, said "It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me. I've won with low margins but BJP has won with a majority. It's a big deal. 20 seats confirmed, 3 confirmed their support."

Earlier he said, "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the govt in Goa."

After a tough fight, Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins in Sanquelim. Earlier, the leader was trailing from the seat but now he marked the victory.

BJP is likely to mark its victory in Uttarakhand as well as Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.

While in Punjab AAP defeated everyone. AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri constituency. Bhagwant Mann will address the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm.