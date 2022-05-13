Goa beach visitors advised not to venture into sea

Panaji, May 13 Goa's state-appointed professional lifeguard agency has issued an advisory, following the weather warning, asking beach visitors not venture into the sea as it may witness fast currents and high waves.

Drishti Marine said that in the last couple of days, eight men were rescued from Calangute beach, while 20 persons were rescued last week from various other beaches.

According to the alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are likely at isolated places in North and South Goa. Additionally, the sea is likely to be extremely rough and may witness fast currents and high waves.

Rainfall activity is expected over the next few days. Owing to the present weather conditions, red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti's surveillance indicating that these are strictly non-swim zones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor