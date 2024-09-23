Goa: BJP MLAs Raise Alarm Over Tourist Harassment, Warn of Tourism Decline

Concerns are mounting over the state of Goa's tourism industry as reports suggest increasing harassment of tourists by local authorities, particularly traffic police, is driving visitors away. BJP MLAs Michael Lobo, Kedar Naik, and Delilah Lobo from Bardez taluka recently raised the issue with Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar, citing growing frustration among tourists who feel unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

The MLAs highlighted the frequent stopping of tourists, especially those using rent-a-bike services, by traffic police despite proper documentation. According to Michael Lobo, these actions are harming Goa's reputation as a tourist-friendly destination. Many tourists have reported multiple stops and unnecessary fines in a single day, diminishing their experience.

The impact on tourism has been severe, with industry stakeholders reporting a 40% decline in foreign tourist arrivals. This downturn has hit local businesses hard, particularly in South Goa, where shack operators and hotel owners are struggling to stay afloat. High fines and repeated stops have led many tourists to choose other international destinations.

In response, the MLAs proposed the introduction of a QR code system for verifying tourist documents more efficiently. This move is aimed at reducing unnecessary harassment and encouraging tourists to return, as Goa’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism, continues to suffer from reduced earnings and lower visitor numbers.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo said,"The police have assured us that within eight days, tourists without visible violations won’t be stopped. Goa is the only state where tourists face such harassment. We’ve submitted a letter requesting that if there's a violation, tourists should be stopped once, not multiple times. Tourists are being stopped up to six times between Baga, Calangute, and Candolim, and up to nine times from Old Goa to Mangueshi."

"Despite efforts to attract visitors, this constant harassment will drive them away. Even with proper documentation and helmets, they’re held for 15 minutes just to show their license. Is this the kind of tourism we want? The DGP has promised action, and we’ll see in eight days if that’s true," he added.

"Tourists visiting Goa are being harassed by the traffic police, who are stopping every tourist vehicle instead of managing traffic. This is hurting tourism badly. When we travel abroad, we don’t see tourists being stopped like this. Recently, three BJP MLAs met with the Director General of Police to address this issue, which has become a menace. It reflects the collapse of administration when ruling party members have to intervene directly with the police. Tourism is the only thriving industry in Goa right now, especially with mining shut, and if this harassment continues, the tourism industry will suffer," said Sunil Kawthankar, Vice President, Goa Congress.