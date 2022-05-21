Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 to be declared today, check details

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 today 21st May. According to the schedule, the GBSHSE 12th result will be declared at 5 pm today. Students can their results on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

This year, a total of 18,201 students appeared for the 12th examination out of which 8,925 are male and 9,276 are female. The exam was conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022.

Know how to check the results