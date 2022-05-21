Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 to be declared today, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 21, 2022 10:43 AM2022-05-21T10:43:58+5:302022-05-21T10:44:24+5:30
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 today 21st May. According to the schedule, the GBSHSE 12th result will be declared at 5 pm today. Students can their results on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
This year, a total of 18,201 students appeared for the 12th examination out of which 8,925 are male and 9,276 are female. The exam was conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022.
Know how to check the results
- Go to the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
- On the homepage click on the link that reads "Goa Board HSSC Result"
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and take the printout for future use.