Goa: Body of foreign national found in Bhatwadi's forest area, cause of death unknown
By ANI | Published: April 10, 2022 06:09 PM2022-04-10T18:09:08+5:302022-04-10T18:20:02+5:30
Body of a foreign national was found dead in the forest area of Bhatwadi in Corgoa, North Goa on Sunday morning under mysterious circumstances.
According to police, the deceased was identified as Vitaly, a Russian national.
Speaking toover the phone call, North Goa, Superintendent of Police Shobhit D Saxena said, "Body of a foreign national found in the jungles of Bhatwadi in Corgao, North Goa on Sunday morning. The police team who reached the spot reported that the body was in a decomposed state."
Clothes, bags, documents and mobile phones were investigated for further identification, the police said.
The body was shifted to the morgue at Goa medical hospital for a post-mortem report and to ascertain the cause of death.
