Goa Government to Install AI-Powered Cameras for Traffic Monitoring and Accident Prevention

The Goa government plans to install AI-powered cameras at key locations to monitor traffic flow and reduce accidents, according to state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. Speaking to reporters after an event for Road Safety Week, Godinho announced that these AI-based cameras are expected to be operational by early next year, aiding authorities in traffic management and accident prevention.

Godinho noted that the transport department has already gathered data on road accidents in the state, and decisions will be made in collaboration with the police and public works departments. He said that embracing digital solutions is a growing trend nationwide, stating that "Goa cannot remain isolated" from this shift.

"We are trying to change the system, and there should not be resistance from anyone," he said, pointing out that taxis opting for app-based bookings will increase their revenue and reduce tariffs. Regarding accidents involving rent-a-car and rent-a-bike services, Godinho stated that the state government has halted the issuance of new licenses for both sectors.