Goa Governor disburses financial assistance to dialysis, cancer patients

Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday visited Thivim and Mayem Constituencies as part of Sampurna Goa Yatra and said that Raj Bhavan has taken various initiatives to serve the people, while also adding that it has disbursed financial aid to more than 916 people.

The Governor started his tour by visiting Christopher Church, Tivim.

Interacting with the sarpanches, Panch members and students of Shree Ram Vidhya Mandir School at Colvale he asserted that India has progressed by leaps and bounds.

"Students are the future of our country. Students who learn today will work for the future of the country," he added.

Informing about his Sampurna Goa Yatra, he said, "I have completed almost all the villages of Goa and I am proud to say that for the first time in the history of India, the Governor has visited all the villages across the State. The Sampurna Goa Yatra will be concluded in the next week."

Sharing his experience in Goa, he said that the state is reputed for its magnificent natural beauty, rich flora and fauna and vibrant culture, attracting innumerable tourists from across the world.

"The progress and prosperity of Goa can be attributed to the atmosphere of peace and harmony prevailing in the State. Goa is the most beautiful and different State in India as we all know Goa ranks first among the Union of States in India as regards per capita income. Goa is the only State in India which follows the Uniform Civil Code," he said.

The Sarpanchs and Panch members of Camurlim, Colvale, Revora, Nadora, Pirna, Assonora, Sirsaim, Tivim presented a brief report of their respective villages. After listening to their issues the Governor assured the local elected representatives of his support and assistance in their future endeavours to undertake development.

Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, thanking the Governor for visiting the Thivim constituency, said that this is the first in the history that the governor has visited any village.

Earlier, the Governor visited Shree Shantadurga Devasthan and Shree Rashtoli Brahman Devasthan Pirna and sought blessings.

Governor Pillai disbursed financial assistance to 30 dialysis patients and Cancer patients from Thivim and Mayem constituencies on the occasion.

Later Governor visited Mayem Constituency and interacted with Sarpanchs and Panch members of Mayem, Shirgao, Naroa, Pilgao, Maulinguem, Karapur-Sarvan and Chorao.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor