Goa govt looting salaries of Home Guards, alleges Congress

Panaji Feb 2 The Congress on Friday accused the Pramod Sawant government of looting salaries of Goa's Home Guards.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, state General Secretary Vijay Bhike alleged that the government takes signatures of Home Guards for 30 days payment, however they are paid on 26 days only.

"There are around 1,200 home guards across the state. They do the duty very dedicatedly and serve the public. However, they are not paid properly.

"Their signatures are taken for 30 working days, but are paid only for 26 days. Where does the payment of rest four days goes and in whose pockets? This amount comes to around Rs 1.22 crore annually. We want to know in whose pockets this loot goes," he said.

Bhike alleged that even their uniform allowance is not spared, and Home Guards are yet to receive this amount.

"This amount is around Rs 4.80 crore. We want to know in whose pockets this money goes."

"The insensitive BJP government has failed to release arrears of Home Guards since 2017, which comes to around Rs 8.64 crore," he said.

He said that Home Guards are suffering due to not getting salaries on time.

"They are from poor families and many may have loans. If they get salaries late then how will they repay loans on time," he asked.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaks about reaching the last mile, but he has failed in all aspects. The issue of Home Guards exposes the corrupt acts of this government," he said.

Bhike warned the government to take up the issue to appropriate authorities if the government fails to release salaries on time.

