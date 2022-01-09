Goa Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar joins Congress

Independent Goa MLA Prasad Gaonkar who submitted his resignation earlier today, joined the Congress party, a month ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Goa Pradesh election in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed Goankar and his 25 odd supporters into the party fold. "I have earlier been a Congress worker but kept myself out of the party in the last 10 years. I have rejoined Congress", said Prasad Gaonkar on Sunday.

According to Gaonkar, Goa's witnessed very little development in the last five years. "Congress works with a different mentality and ideology which I think would benefit Goa in the future", added Gaonkar.

"I had extended my support to Trinamool Congress (TMC) and my Karyakartas too had joined the party but we sensed that TMC's decisions were not good for Goa. So we all left TMC", Prasad Goankar told ANI.

"All my party workers who had joined TMC resigned and joined Congress."

AICC secretary election in charge of Goa desk Dinesh Rao said, "TMC should have thought of alliance and support for elections before coming to Goa." "Goa Forward Party is on board and we are in talks with Shiv Sena," Rao added. Many supporters of Prasad Gaonkar also joined the Congress Party.

( With inputs from ANI )

