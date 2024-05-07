Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Peaceful Polling Sees 49.04% Turnout in First Six Hours

Panaji: The voter turnout was around 49.04 percent in the first three rounds of polling in the first six hours till 1 pm for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa. Polling is going on peacefully everywhere without any untoward incidents. Tension prevailed for some time at a St Thomas School polling booth in Kansavali in south Goa after CRPF personnel evacuated polling agents. Except for this one incident, peaceful polling is going on in the state.

Analysts said south Goa has a good voter turnout of 7-8 per cent per hour and 75 per cent could easily be crossed by 6 pm. Political analysts predict that high heat could reduce turnout from 1 to 3 p.m. and accelerate from 3 p.m. to 9 to 10 percent per hour.

In North Goa, voters in Panaji, Mapusa, and Pedne are showing reluctance. Only 25 percent of polling was recorded in Panaji till noon. Mapusa and Pedne assembly constituencies recorded 28 percent polling, respectively. A record 39 percent polling was recorded in the first five hours in the Chief Minister's Sankhli assembly constituency.