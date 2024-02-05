GOA, Mapusa Bans Gobi Manchurin For Synthetic Colors and Hygiene Concerns

Gobi Manchurian, often served with a fiery red hue, has become a matter of contention in Goa, specifically in Mapusa. The Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) recently decided to ban the popular fusion dish at stalls and feasts due to concerns about synthetic colors and hygiene. Councillor Tarak Arolkar raised the issue during a feast at the Bodgeshwar temple, leading to a unanimous decision by the council to relegate Gobi Manchurian to culinary purgatory.

This isn't the first time Gobi Manchurian has faced criticism in Goa. Over the past few years, there has been widespread antipathy towards the dish in the state, leading to restrictions at events and feasts. In 2022, during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) directed the Mormugao Municipal Council to limit stalls selling Gobi Manchurian due to alleged unhygienic conditions.

According to MMC chairperson Priya Mishal, the council's decision stemmed from concerns about vendors operating in unhygienic conditions and using synthetic colors in making Gobi Manchurian. The FDA had previously raided such stalls for similar reasons. A senior food safety officer at the FDA added that vendors had faced scrutiny not just for using substandard materials but also for employing a powder in the flour and cornstarch batter that is akin to reetha, used in laundry. He questioned the pricing disparity between restaurant and feast Gobi Manchurian, hinting at potential cost-cutting measures affecting the quality.

Vendors, however, criticized the crackdown, arguing that the ban should be applied selectively to those using banned or substandard materials. Some vendors claimed that even in hygienic conditions, their businesses were being unfairly targeted. The debate over Gobi Manchurian in Goa continues, raising questions about the dish's future at public events and feasts.

