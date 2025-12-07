Goa Nightclub Tragedy: President Murmu, Rajnath Singh Condole Deaths as CM Sawant Monitors Situation

Twenty-five people, including four tourists, lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at Birch By Romeo Lane in Arpora, Goa. More than 50 others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. Officials noted that most of the casualties were staff members working inside the building. Early investigations suggest that a cylinder explosion may have sparked the blaze. While three victims reportedly died from severe burn injuries, the rest succumbed to suffocation as dense smoke quickly filled the confined area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced financial aid, offering ₹2 lakh to the families of those who died and ₹50,000 to each injured survivor. Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant confirmed that he is closely monitoring the situation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and President Droupadi Murmu also extended their condolences and grief over the devastating loss of lives.

The President of India, posted on X, "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Goa CM Pramod Sawant posted on X, "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and 6 have been injured. All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Arpora, Goa. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

On Goa fire incident, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo says, "Few tourists, locals working at the basement of the nightclub among 23 dead; fire safety audit of all clubs would be conducted on Monday."

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar said the first distress call reached the police control room shortly after midnight. Teams from the police department, fire brigade, and emergency services were dispatched without delay. He confirmed that the blaze has now been completely contained and all bodies have been recovered from the site. Kumar added that a detailed investigation will look into the cause of the fire, potential safety violations, and whether the establishment was operating legally. He assured that strict action will follow once the inquiry is complete.

VIDEO | At least 23 persons were killed in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa following a cylinder blast late Saturday night.



Most of the victims were members of the kitchen staff, including three women, with several bodies recovered from the kitchen itself and two found on a staircase. While some individuals died from severe burn injuries, many others succumbed to suffocation caused by the thick smoke. A few tourists were also among those killed, as the incident occurred during Goa’s peak tourist season. The venue was operating as both a restaurant and nightclub, and preliminary observations suggest it may not have complied with mandatory fire safety norms.