Goa Police arrest three for looting bizman in Gujarat

Panaji, Feb 5 Goa Police arrested three persons for attacking and robbing a businessman of Rs 40 lakh in Gujarat's Gandhidham.

The three were handed over to their counterpart at Kutch, said the Goa Police.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan informed that on January 29, three accused persons had attacked a businessman from Apna Nagar, Gandhidham-Gujarat and during the commission of dacoity caused grievous injury to businessman due to firing by pistol. Thereafter, the accused persons had decamped with Rs 40 lakh from the possession of this businessman.

An offence was registered at the Gandhidham Police Station under section 120-B, 394, 397, 447, 307 and Sections of the Arms Act.

After receiving information about these three accused persons present in Calangute, the Goa Police formed a team and initially apprehended Manu Singh Thakor near Candolim, in North Goa, and later other two accused persons, namely Chatrapal Singh and Surat Singh were arrested from a Casino ship.

Team headed by Sub Inspector S.S. Varu of Crime Branch Kutch (East) along with their staff took custody of all three accused, the Goa Police said.

