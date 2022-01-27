Goa Polls: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal offers prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple ahead of filing nomination

Former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar offered prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji on Thursday ahead of filing his nomination for the assembly polls contest.

Utpal will file his nomination papers from the Panaji Assembly constituency on Thursday as an Independent candidate.

"I came here to seek God's blessings but I hope and I am confident that the people of Panaji will bless me: Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar ahead of filing his nomination as an independent candidate," Utpal told ANI.

"I want to follow my father work, I will give my 200 per cent to the Panjim people and I hope they will support me," he added.

When asked about his confidence in winning the elections, Utpal said, "You can also see the support of Panjim people towards. They will vote for me for the future of Panjim."

Utpal's aunt and Manohar Parrikar's sister Lata who accompanied him to the Mahalaxmi Temple said, "Can never forget Manohar Parrikar's time in Panaji. Utpal is the perfect candidate for the Panjim people. He has all the qualities to be an MLA."

When asked about the sitting Panjim MLA Atanasio Monserrate, Utpal's uncle Avdhoot said, "Can't say much about the sitting MLA but I am sure that Utpal will be the next MLA. He will win the election for sure."

Goa will face assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

